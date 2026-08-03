Hyundai, Kia U.S. Sales Rise 5% in July on Strong Hybrid Demand

Seoul — Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. vehicle sales rose 5% year over year in July, supported by strong demand for hybrid models and sport utility vehicles, the company said Monday.

Hyundai Motor America sold 89,427 vehicles during the month, including 6,947 Genesis luxury models, up 3.7% from a year earlier.

The Tucson was Hyundai’s best-selling model in July with 19,714 units sold, followed by the Elantra with 17,115 units and the Santa Fe with 13,373 units.

Kia America reported stronger growth, with sales increasing 6.7% year over year to 75,857 vehicles.

The Sportage remained Kia’s top-selling model with 16,083 units, followed by the K4 with 12,094 units and the Telluride with 11,816 units.

Combined U.S. sales of eco-friendly vehicles by Hyundai and Kia jumped 24.7% from a year earlier to 50,937 units. Those vehicles accounted for 30.8% of the automakers’ total U.S. sales during the month.

Separately, Hyundai and Kia sold 131,032 electric vehicles in Europe during the first half of 2026, up 41.8% from 92,365 in the previous six-month period.

Kia’s EV3 compact SUV was the best-selling electric model with 27,121 units, followed by Hyundai’s Inster subcompact SUV with 16,594 units and Kia’s EV4 sedan with 14,502 units.

The companies said annual EV sales in Europe could surpass 200,000 units for the first time if the current pace continues through the end of the year.

Hyundai and Kia first exceeded 100,000 annual EV sales in Europe in 2021. Their combined sales reached 183,912 units in 2025, while cumulative European EV sales surpassed 1 million through May. (Source: IANS)