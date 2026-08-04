Emami Q1 Profit Falls 16% Despite Revenue Growth

Mumbai– Emami Limited reported a 16.4% decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, even as the consumer goods company posted double-digit revenue growth.

The Kolkata-based company’s net profit fell to Rs 137.3 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from Rs 164.2 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 14.9% to Rs 1,039.2 crore, compared with Rs 904.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 5.5% to Rs 226.18 crore from Rs 214.29 crore.

However, Emami’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 21.7% from 23.7% a year earlier, indicating that costs grew faster than revenue during the quarter.

Emami owns a portfolio of personal care and health care brands, including BoroPlus, Navratna, Zandu, Kesh King, Dermicool and The Man Company.

Founded in 1974 by R.S. Agarwal and R.C. Goenka, the company sells its products in more than 70 countries and operates through a network of over 4,000 distributors.

Emami reported annual revenue of Rs 3,780 crore in fiscal 2026.

The company’s shares were trading 2.96% lower at Rs 394 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has declined 4.85% over the past five trading sessions. (Source: IANS)