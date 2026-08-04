Symphony Q1 Profit Falls 5% as Revenue Rises

Mumbai– Symphony Limited reported a 5% decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, even as the air cooler maker posted higher revenue and improved operating margins.

The Ahmedabad-based company’s profit after tax fell to Rs 40 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from Rs 42 crore during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 8% to Rs 378 crore, compared with Rs 350 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating performance improved sharply, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rising 28% to Rs 46 crore from Rs 36 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Symphony’s EBITDA margin expanded to 12.2% from 10.3% a year earlier, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

Founded in 1988 by Achal Bakeri, Symphony manufactures residential, commercial and industrial evaporative cooling products and operates in more than 60 countries.

The company follows an asset-light business model, focusing on research and development, product design and brand building while outsourcing a significant portion of its manufacturing.

Symphony markets its products as energy-efficient alternatives to conventional air-conditioning systems.

The company’s shares were trading 1.01% lower at Rs 675.85 during afternoon trading. The stock has declined 2.4% over the past five sessions and 4.3% over a longer period. (Source: IANS)