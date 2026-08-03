India Proposes Vehicle Communication Systems to Help Prevent Collisions

New Delhi — India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday proposed a phased rollout of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems aimed at improving road safety and supporting connected mobility.

Under a draft notification, vehicles equipped with the technology and manufactured on or after Oct. 1, 2027, would be required to comply with the Automotive Industry Standard AIS-230.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2028, vehicle-to-vehicle systems meeting the standard would become mandatory for vehicles in the L, M and N categories, which broadly cover two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and goods vehicles.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication systems in motor vehicles,” the ministry said.

The phased approach is intended to give automakers and other industry participants enough time to prepare for the new technology and regulatory requirements.

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information about their speed, location, direction and acceleration.

The systems can alert drivers or onboard safety technology to potential dangers, including sudden braking, forward-collision risks, unsafe lane changes and approaching emergency vehicles.

The ministry said the technology can detect hazards beyond a driver’s direct line of sight, complementing conventional safety equipment and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The additional situational awareness could help prevent crashes and support the development of connected and intelligent transportation systems, according to the ministry.

AIS-230 establishes minimum functional, performance, environmental, security and technical requirements for vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems used on Indian roads.

The standard covers factory-installed onboard units using cellular vehicle-to-everything technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency range. (Source: IANS)