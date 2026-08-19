IndiGo Website Hit by Technical Glitch, Disrupting Bookings and Online Check-Ins

New Delhi — IndiGo’s website experienced technical problems Wednesday, leaving some customers unable to book flights or complete online check-ins.

India’s largest domestic airline said it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation platform and was working with a partner to resolve the problem.

“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

Several passengers reported on social media that they were unable to book tickets through the airline’s website, with some receiving a “no data available” message while searching for flights.

“Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible,” the airline said.

IndiGo advised passengers requiring immediate travel assistance to contact its Contact Centre. Customers traveling later were asked to try accessing the airline’s website or app again after some time.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline said.

The disruption comes as IndiGo faces a Competition Commission of India investigation over widespread flight cancellations and operational problems in December. The airline, which holds about 65 percent of India’s domestic aviation market, is being examined over allegations that the disruptions created artificial scarcity and contributed to sharply higher ticket prices.

Passengers affected by the December cancellations reported being forced to purchase alternative flights at significantly higher prices, prompting government intervention and directions for the airline to refund excess charges in some cases.

IndiGo has proposed a settlement commitment plan aimed at resolving the antitrust case and has also proposed creating a dedicated crisis management group to handle major operational disruptions. The Competition Commission has completed a public consultation on the proposal and has yet to issue a final decision. (Source: IANS)