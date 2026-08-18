Maruti Suzuki FRONX Becomes Fastest Indian SUV to Reach 200,000 Exports

New Delhi– Maruti Suzuki India Limited said Tuesday that its FRONX SUV has surpassed 200,000 exports in less than 38 months, making it the fastest SUV manufactured in India to reach the milestone.

Exports of the made-in-India FRONX began in June 2023. The model crossed its first 100,000 exports in less than 25 months and added the next 100,000 in about 13 months, the company said.

The FRONX is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat and is exported to nearly 90 countries, including Japan.

“Every vehicle exported by Maruti Suzuki carries the hard work and pride of our people. These vehicles take a piece of Indian manufacturing to nearly 120 countries. FRONX has been a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s success in exports. Since FY 24-25, it has been India’s No. 1 exported passenger vehicle,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“After crossing the milestone of 1 lakh exports in record time, FRONX reached its second lakh significantly faster, underlining its growing demand in the international markets,” Takeuchi said.

He added that the company continues to promote India’s manufacturing capabilities under the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative.

“Sustained focus on exports has earned the company the number one position in passenger vehicle exports from India. Illustrating this leadership, all three of India’s top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 26-27 were from Maruti Suzuki,” Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki said it has been India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive years and currently exports 17 models to nearly 120 countries.

Its leading export models in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 included the FRONX, Jimny 5-Door, e VITARA, Dzire and Baleno. The company said it accounted for more than 55 percent of India’s passenger vehicle exports during the period. (Source: IANS)