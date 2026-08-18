Meta Steps Up Efforts to Curb Child Sexual Abuse Material in India

New Delhi– Meta is intensifying efforts to prevent the spread and reappearance of child sexual abuse material across its platforms in India as it continues discussions with the Indian government over illegal online content.

The talks between the U.S.-based technology company and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have focused on Meta’s handling of prohibited material and the broader responsibility of digital platforms to ensure harmful content does not return after being identified and removed, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

Meta is taking additional steps to address the circulation of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, which is illegal under Indian law. The company is also working to prevent previously flagged content from resurfacing on its platforms.

Government officials have reiterated that online platforms may lose safe harbor protections if they fail to comply with applicable legal requirements, according to sources cited in the report.

Officials, however, are not seeking to censor social media platforms and are instead focused on ensuring compliance with Indian law.

The government has also emphasized the need for platforms to balance social benefits with potential harms, including concerns over addiction and the circulation of exploitative content.

Officials have stressed that cultural context should also be considered when companies develop and enforce content moderation policies in India.

According to the report, the ministry is using its statutory powers sparingly while continuing to push platforms to meet their legal obligations.

Intermediaries can potentially lose safe harbor protections for hosting prohibited content, but whether those protections apply in an individual case is ultimately determined by courts based on compliance with legal requirements.

The discussions come as regulators around the world increase scrutiny of major online platforms over content moderation, user safety and compliance with local laws. (Source: IANS)