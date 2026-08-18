Air India Launches Voluntary Testing Program for All Pilots

New Delhi– Air India has launched a voluntary testing program covering all of its pilots, going beyond existing regulatory requirements as part of its focus on safety and professional standards.

The airline said the testing process is ongoing and urged the media and other stakeholders to avoid speculation or reporting based on unverified information until the process is complete.

“Air India has voluntarily undertaken a testing programme covering all pilots, beyond regulatory requirements in line with our unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism,” the airline said in a statement.

The carrier added that any assessment should be based on verified facts after the testing process has been completed.

The statement comes amid reports that two additional Air India pilots failed preliminary drug tests conducted under an expanded screening program introduced after a recent incident involving a Phuket-Delhi flight.

NDTV, citing sources, reported that final test results for the two pilots are still pending and that both have been removed from flying duties while confirmation is awaited.

Air India introduced drug testing for all pilots under a new standard operating procedure after the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight allegedly failed two urine tests following the aircraft’s arrival. Reports said marijuana was detected in his system.

More than 300 Air India pilots have reportedly undergone testing so far.

Final drug test results generally take 24 to 48 hours to process, according to the reports. (Source: IANS)