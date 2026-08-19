Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Could Get More Expensive in India

New Delhi — Samsung may raise prices for its latest foldable smartphones in India as higher memory chip costs increase pressure on device makers, according to retailers and industry analysts.

The potential increases could affect the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, which are priced between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh in India.

Samsung said the new foldables have received strong demand, with nearly 271,000 consumers pre-ordering the three models within 72 hours of launch, a record for the company’s foldable smartphone lineup in India.

Retailers expect rising demand for memory chips, a key smartphone component, to push device costs higher. Analysts also believe Samsung may eventually pass part of those increases on to consumers after absorbing a significant share of the higher costs.

The latest foldable lineup includes improvements in hinge design, displays, durability and performance, along with new Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra measures 4.1 mm when unfolded, making it Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Z Fold model, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201 grams, making it the company’s lightest Fold device.

JB Park, Samsung President and CEO for Southwest Asia, recently said the company has been absorbing much of the increase in smartphone costs to reduce the impact on customers.

“If you compare how much they (competition) have increased the price, Samsung’s increment is relatively lesser than competition because we have been absorbing the cost,” Park said at the launch of the new Galaxy foldables in London.

He said the cost burden Samsung is absorbing in 2026 is “humongous,” adding that the company is focused on delivering premium products rather than simply protecting or expanding market share.

Samsung has also introduced long-term zero-cost EMI options in India for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, which could help buyers manage higher upfront costs.

Industry analysts expect the wider memory chip shortage to weigh on smartphone shipments during the second half of 2026.

Abhilash Kumar, Lead Research Advisor and Director at Smart Analytics Global, said India’s smartphone market could record year-over-year shipment declines in the third and fourth quarters as memory shortages drive component and retail prices higher.

“The smartphone market in India will continue to see annual shipment decline in Q3 and Q4 2026, given the global memory shortage in the smartphone industry leading to prices increase,” Kumar said. (Source: IANS)