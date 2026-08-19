Nifty Falls for Seventh Straight Session, Sensex Extends Losing Streak

Mumbai — Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower Wednesday, extending their recent losing streaks as weakness in global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty fell 76.60 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 24,078.30, marking its seventh consecutive session of losses and its longest losing streak since September 2025.

The Sensex declined 325.78 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 76,909.68, extending its losing run to four sessions.

Market analysts said attention is now focused on the psychologically important 24,000 level for the Nifty.

“A close below 24,050 would increase the likelihood of a test of 24,000 in the next session, while the 24,200-24,300 zone is expected to act as the immediate supply area on any recovery,” a market expert said.

Among Nifty stocks, Max Healthcare Institute, Coal India and Power Grid Corporation of India were among the biggest losers.

Broader markets also ended lower, with the Nifty MidCap index slipping 0.21 percent and the Nifty SmallCap index falling 0.51 percent.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Nifty Chemical index was the biggest underperformer, while the Nifty IT index outperformed other sectors.

Within the Sensex, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Titan were among the major gainers. Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the leading losers.

Analysts said weakness in overseas equity markets kept domestic investors cautious despite generally stronger-than-expected corporate earnings.

“As the Q1 FY27 earnings season draws to a close, corporate results have generally exceeded expectations, reinforcing confidence in earnings resilience,” an analyst said.

However, analysts cautioned that with some temporary market supports fading, future performance could depend heavily on the stability of crude oil supply chains. (Source: IANS)