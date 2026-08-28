Sensex, Nifty End Two-Day Losing Streak as IT, Pharma and Metal Stocks Rally

New Delhi — Indian benchmark stock indexes ended a two-session losing streak on Friday as gains in information technology, pharmaceutical and metal shares lifted investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 330.92 points, or 0.43%, to close at 77,264.51, while the Nifty gained 84.80 points, or 0.35%, to finish at 24,175.65.

IT stocks led the market recovery, with Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys among the top gainers on the Nifty.

Broader markets also ended slightly higher. The Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.05%, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.2%.

Among sectoral indexes, Nifty IT was the strongest performer, supported by gains in major technology companies. Nifty Chemical was the biggest laggard, limiting the broader market advance.

Market analysts said buying returned to key sectors following two consecutive sessions of losses.

“Strong gains in IT stocks helped Indian equities close higher today. The sector was supported by Nvidia’s strong earnings and upbeat outlook, which reinforced optimism around sustained AI-related investments and benefited firms involved in enterprise AI deployment and workflow integration,” an analyst said.

Analysts said supportive domestic liquidity continued to provide stability, but geopolitical tensions in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices remained important risks for economic growth and corporate earnings.

“While supportive domestic liquidity conditions provide stability to the market, unresolved West Asia tensions and elevated crude oil prices remain key monitorables, keeping investors watchful of potential risks to growth and corporate profitability,” a market expert said.

Market watchers said upcoming trading sessions will help determine whether Friday’s gains develop into a broader recovery or remain primarily a technology-driven rebound. (Source: IANS)