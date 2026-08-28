IndiGo Ventures Invests in Sarvam AI Series B Round

New Delhi — IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo, has invested in Indian artificial intelligence company Sarvam as part of its Series B funding round, the airline said Friday.

The investment expands an existing partnership between IndiGo and Sarvam focused on using AI to improve customer experience, boost employee productivity and streamline operational processes across the airline.

The companies plan to combine IndiGo’s aviation expertise, operational scale and real-world use cases with Sarvam’s AI models, voice technology and agentic systems. The partnership is intended to create a long-term platform for developing and deploying AI applications across IndiGo’s operations.

Aviation presents significant opportunities for enterprise AI because of its large volume of customer interactions, time-sensitive operations and geographically distributed workforce. IndiGo and Sarvam plan to develop and test AI tools in areas including customer service, employee productivity and airline operations, with successful applications potentially expanded across IndiGo’s network.

“Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo.

Chopra said the partnership gives IndiGo access to AI technology developed in India and tailored to the needs of the domestic market.

Sarvam develops AI technology spanning training and inference infrastructure, advanced models and enterprise products. Its platforms support text, speech, vision and document-based applications designed for deployment in complex, high-volume environments.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Sarvam, said aviation offers a strong environment for enterprise AI because it combines millions of customer interactions with complex and time-sensitive operations.

He said IndiGo’s industry expertise and scale would help identify areas where AI can deliver practical value and support the development of systems suitable for production environments.

The investment further strengthens the relationship between IndiGo and Sarvam as the companies seek to develop and scale AI systems across the airline’s operations. (Source: IANS)