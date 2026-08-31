Zomato reportedly lays off 250 employees in customer support restructuring

New Delhi — Food delivery company Zomato has reportedly laid off about 250 employees as part of a restructuring of its customer support operations.

The cuts follow a review of the company’s customer service model and organizational requirements, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

As part of the changes, Zomato is discontinuing its Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad and consolidating its remaining in-house support functions in Gurgaon. The move is expected to affect about 240 employees in Hyderabad.

The company said the restructuring was driven by changes in its operating model rather than employee performance.

“We have decided to reorganise our operations and rationalise the size of the team,” Zomato said.

Over the past six months, Zomato has shifted a larger share of its customer support workload to specialized external partners. The remaining in-house operations will be brought together in Gurgaon, allowing the team to work more closely with the company’s product, technology, analytics and business units.

According to the report, affected employees will receive their August salaries along with four months of severance pay, including contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment.

Zomato will also continue medical insurance and counseling support for affected workers through March 31, 2027.

Employees will be allowed to keep their company-issued laptops and earphones for personal use, while the company will provide outplacement assistance to help them find new jobs.

The layoffs come as Zomato continues to reshape its customer support model, relying more heavily on external partners while maintaining a smaller, centralized in-house team.

Separately, Zomato said earlier Monday that it had adopted a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of dishes containing analogue dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform.

The company said dishes declared by restaurant partners as containing analogue dairy would be immediately delisted following action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India against several restaurants. (Source: IANS)