Adani Energy Solutions Tops Global Utilities Sector in S&P ESG Assessment

Ahmedabad — Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. said Tuesday it has become the highest ESG-scored company in the global utilities sector following the latest assessment by S&P Global.

The company received an ESG score of 90 out of 100, compared with an industry average of 41, after S&P Global completed its latest Media and Stakeholder Analysis review.

Adani Energy Solutions said the review corrected a governance-related assessment that had previously affected its score, resulting in a significant improvement in its overall ESG standing.

The company’s previous score was 81. Its disclosure-based Corporate Sustainability Assessment score also rose by 17 points from a year earlier to 90.

“Being recognised as the highest ESG-scored utility company globally by S&P Global is a proud milestone for AESL and a strong validation of our commitment to sustainable growth,” CEO Kandarp Patel said.

“At AESL, sustainability is integrated into our everyday decision-making processes. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams across the organisation, who continuously work to strengthen our environmental performance, social impact, governance standards, and disclosure practices,” he added.

Adani Energy Solutions scored 93 in the environmental category, 89 in social and 84 in governance and economic performance, according to the company.

The company said its performance was driven in part by strong scores in product stewardship, climate strategy and human capital management.

Adani Energy Solutions is India’s largest private transmission company, with a cumulative transmission network of 29,739 circuit kilometers and transformation capacity of 143,425 MVA.

Its electricity distribution business serves about 13 million customers in metropolitan Mumbai and the Mundra Special Economic Zone.

The company is also expanding its smart metering operations as it seeks to become one of India’s leading smart meter integrators. (Source: IANS)