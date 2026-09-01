Whatfix Co-Founder and CEO Khadim Batti Dies, Indian SaaS Community Mourns Loss

New Delhi — Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of enterprise software company Whatfix, has died, prompting tributes from across India’s SaaS, artificial intelligence and startup communities.

Batti co-founded Whatfix with Vara Kumar Namburu in 2014. The Bengaluru-based company built a digital adoption platform designed to help businesses improve how employees use enterprise software.

Under Batti’s leadership, Whatfix expanded into a global enterprise software company with operations across several international markets.

Batti was also active in India’s broader SaaS and AI ecosystem. He served on the governing council of SaaSBoomi and was a founding member of AIBoomi, a community focused on developing India’s AI-first product ecosystem.

Avinash Raghava, CEO and founding volunteer at SaaSBoomi and a member of the AIBoomi community, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by Batti’s death.

“Khadim has been such an important part of our AIBoomi community and of the larger SaaS and AI ecosystem in India. Someone many of us have known over the years, shared rooms and conversations with, learnt from, and deeply respected,” Raghava said.

Raghava said Batti would be remembered not only for building Whatfix but also as “a wonderful friend” and “a generous mentor” who regularly made time to support founders and others in the startup community.

“We have lost someone very special today. My heart goes out to his family, the entire Whatfix team, and everyone who was close to him,” he said.

Batti began his entrepreneurial career in 2010. Before launching Whatfix, he worked as Delivery Head for DPI & BI Solutions at Huawei Technologies India and later co-founded SearchEnabler, where he served as CEO.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Batti worked across software development, product innovation and business leadership, becoming a well-known figure in India’s enterprise technology sector.

He earned a Master’s degree in Information Technology from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bombay. (Source: IANS)