Air India Flights Disrupted by UK Air Traffic Control Glitch

New Delhi — Air India said Wednesday that its flight operations were disrupted after a technical fault at Britain’s air traffic control provider NATS affected airports across the United Kingdom.

In an advisory posted on X, the airline said it was forced to divert, delay or cancel several flights scheduled to operate to and from UK airports.

Air India warned that the disruption could also affect some other services because aircraft and crews had been left out of position. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are making every effort to minimise disruptions as much as possible,” Air India said.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across Britain after the technical failure disrupted departures and arrivals at major airports, according to flight-tracking data.

NATS, which manages air traffic control across Britain, said the disruption was caused by a technical problem with its flight processing system.

The issue affected several major airports, including London Heathrow, Edinburgh and Manchester.

NATS later said it had implemented a technical fix and resolved the system issue, although it warned that clearing the resulting flight backlog would take time.

“Our system issue is now resolved. We are operating normally and working as hard as possible to clear the backlog of flights,” NATS said.

Heathrow said it was working closely with NATS to minimize the impact on passengers and flight schedules.

The disruption also affected flights between Britain and Ireland, with Dublin Airport warning passengers that services to and from the UK could be affected.

British Airways also reported disruption because of the technical failure affecting Britain’s national air traffic control system. (Source: IANS)