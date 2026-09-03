IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Diverted to Muscat After Pilot Falls Ill

New Delhi– An IndiGo flight traveling from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after the pilot-in-command became unwell and required medical attention.

Flight 6E 1302 landed safely in Muscat, where the pilot was attended to by a medical team before being taken to a hospital. The airline said the crew member was later found to be in good health.

IndiGo arranged for an alternate aircraft to fly from Bengaluru to Muscat, along with a new crew, to allow passengers to continue their journey to Bengaluru.

The airline said the diversion was necessary because of an “urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members.”

“The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said passengers waiting in Muscat were provided refreshments and regular updates.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the company said.

The diversion follows recent technical problems with IndiGo’s online systems. Last month, the airline reported intermittent issues with its core reservation platform that affected some passengers’ ability to book flights, check in online and access services through its website and mobile application. (Source: IANS)