Akasa Air Says Boeing 737 MAX Software Issue Poses No Safety Risk

New Delhi — Akasa Air said Monday it is working closely with Boeing over a software issue identified in some 737 MAX aircraft but stressed that the problem does not affect the safety of its operations.

The airline’s statement followed Boeing’s disclosure that, under a specific landing scenario, pilots could lose access to automated flight guidance because of a software issue.

Boeing has informed 737 operators about the issue and said it is developing a software update intended to permanently address the problem.

“We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline did not say whether any aircraft in its fleet have been directly affected by the software issue.

The matter comes as Akasa Air continues to expand its fleet and is reportedly considering an order for more than 200 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company notified all 737 operators about the issue last month after identifying a scenario in which pilots might not have access to automated flight guidance during a particular phase of landing.

Boeing said existing pilot procedures are sufficient to safely manage the situation until a permanent software fix is available.

“We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue,” Boeing said. (Source: IANS)