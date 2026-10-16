Indian Airlines Suspend Flights to Saudi Arabia Amid Security Concerns

NEW DELHI — Major Indian airlines have extended flight suspensions to several cities in Saudi Arabia amid growing security concerns in the region, disrupting travel between the two countries.

Air India and Air India Express announced Friday that flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam would remain suspended through October 20, while IndiGo and Akasa Air extended cancellations on several routes through later dates.

“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026,” Air India said in an advisory posted on social media platform X.

The airline said affected passengers would be eligible for full refunds and emphasized that safety remained its primary consideration.

“At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline said.

Air India Express also extended its suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through October 20.

The carrier said it would continue monitoring regional developments and adjust its flight operations as needed.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary. Our teams are extending all possible support and assistance to impacted guests,” Air India Express said.

Affected Air India Express passengers can choose complimentary rescheduling or a full refund.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced Thursday that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain canceled through October 24 following an assessment of regional security conditions.

Akasa Air has also extended its flight suspensions, canceling services to and from Riyadh through October 24 and Jeddah through October 21.

The airline said passengers affected by the cancellations would be eligible for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

The disruptions affect several major air routes connecting India with Saudi Arabia, a key destination for Indian travelers, business professionals and workers.

All four carriers said they would continue evaluating the security situation before making decisions about resuming normal flight operations.

Passengers traveling between India and Saudi Arabia have been advised to check their flight status before departing for the airport and ensure that their contact information is updated with their airlines to receive schedule changes and cancellation notifications. (Source: IANS)