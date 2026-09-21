India Reviewing New U.S. Law Targeting Buyers of Russian Oil: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi — India is studying a new U.S. law that gives the Trump administration authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday.

“The details are now emerging. We will study them and discuss the matter at an appropriate time,” Goyal said at an event in New Delhi.

His comments came after President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on Sept. 18. The legislation allows the U.S. administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are among the largest purchasers of Russian energy. The tariff is not automatic and represents the maximum duty authorized under the law.

India and China are among the largest buyers of Russian oil and could face higher duties on exports to the United States if the administration uses the new authority.

The development comes as India and the United States continue negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement. Goyal is expected to hold discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee later this month.

The legislation gives the U.S. president broad authority to impose tariffs on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas. It also includes sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior Russian government officials, financial institutions and Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to circumvent sanctions.

The law also extends provisions related to Iran’s energy and weapons sectors and includes exceptions for certain countries that import a relatively small share of their natural gas from Russia and are taking steps to reduce their dependence.

The measure is named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had been a leading supporter of stronger sanctions against Russia and died in July. (Source: IANS)