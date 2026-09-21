Nirmala Sitharaman Meets JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in Mumbai

Mumbai — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday during the 11th JPMorgan India Investor Conference in Mumbai.

According to the Finance Ministry, Dimon met with Sitharaman on the sidelines of the conference, which brought together investors, policymakers and corporate leaders to discuss India’s economic outlook and investment opportunities.

Sitharaman also addressed participants at the conference and took part in a fireside chat with Sajjid Chinoy, Head of Asia Economics at JPMorgan.

“Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., interacts with FM Sitharaman during the J.P. Morgan India Investor Conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra,” the finance minister said in a post on X.

“FM Sitharaman addressed the gathering and participated in a fireside chat with Sajjid Chinoy, Head of Asia Economics at JPMorgan, during the 11th edition of the J.P. Morgan India Investor Conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra,” she added.

The meeting comes after JPMorgan said in a recent report that tax reforms and regulatory measures have increased the attractiveness of equities for domestic investors, helping support strong inflows despite relatively subdued market returns over the past two years.

The brokerage said changes to the taxation of long-term capital gains, debt mutual funds and certain insurance products have improved the relative appeal of equities.

It also said increasing participation through systematic investment plans, or SIPs, is helping drive a continued shift in household savings toward financial assets.

According to JPMorgan, domestic investors have increasingly become a stabilizing force in Indian markets, helping offset periods of volatility caused by foreign portfolio investor outflows and global uncertainty.

The report said retail participation has remained resilient even during periods of modest benchmark returns, indicating a broader structural shift in investment behavior. (Source: IANS)