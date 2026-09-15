India’s Semiconductor Sector Attracts $1.4 Billion in Equity Funding: Report

New Delhi — India’s semiconductor sector has raised a total of $1.4 billion in equity funding, with nearly half of that capital secured since 2025, according to a report released Tuesday.

The report by Tracxn Technologies said India’s semiconductor ecosystem includes 3,557 companies, of which 281 have raised funding and 142 have secured equity investments.

Funding activity has accelerated in recent years, with investment increasingly concentrated in a smaller number of larger deals, the report said.

The two largest funding rounds were IL JIN Electronics’ $198 million private equity raise in September 2025 and Tessolve Semiconductor’s $150 million private equity round in the same month.

Electronic Manufacturing Services emerged as the most-funded segment, attracting $313 million since 2025, including $89 million over the past 12 months. Embedded Hardware followed with $51.9 million raised since 2025, all of it secured during the past year.

Other segments attracting investor interest include Power Management Integrated Circuits and Fabless Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Bengaluru remained the country’s leading semiconductor hub, with 626 companies, representing about 18% of the overall ecosystem. The city accounted for roughly 40% of all equity funding raised by the sector to date.

Noida, Gurugram, Kochi and Hyderabad also ranked among India’s key semiconductor clusters.

The report said the sector has recorded 62 acquisitions and 42 initial public offerings as of 2026 year-to-date.

According to the report, the data reflects growing investor interest in India’s semiconductor industry as the country works to strengthen domestic capabilities in chip design, manufacturing and the broader electronics value chain.

Government data cited in the report showed that electronics production rose from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26. Electronics exports increased from roughly Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore over the same period.

Mobile phone production rose from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore, while mobile phone exports increased from about Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. (Source: IANS)