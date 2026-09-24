Maruti Suzuki Commissions Green Hydrogen Plant at Manesar Facility

New Delhi/Manesar — Maruti Suzuki India Limited said Thursday it has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyzer plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions and adopt cleaner energy sources.

The pilot project will use renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, which will be blended with natural gas and used as process fuel in manufacturing operations.

Maruti Suzuki said the facility will also help improve the use of solar power generated at the Manesar plant, especially during holidays when electricity production would otherwise be underutilized.

Excess solar energy generated at the facility will be used to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis. The hydrogen will then be stored and supplied for manufacturing operations when needed.

The company said the project will serve as a learning platform for broader deployment of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

The initiative is aligned with the Indian government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and is part of Maruti Suzuki’s broader strategy to diversify the renewable energy sources used in its operations.

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company is pursuing a multi-pathway approach not only for its vehicles but also for its manufacturing operations.

He said the green hydrogen project, along with investments in solar energy, biogas and battery energy storage systems, reflects the company’s efforts to transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Takeuchi said India is increasingly becoming a global manufacturing hub, where competitiveness will depend not only on cost and quality but also on carbon intensity.

He added that Maruti Suzuki is developing capabilities now to support a lower-carbon and more energy-efficient manufacturing ecosystem in the future.

The company aims to cut carbon emissions from its manufacturing operations from the current 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by fiscal 2031 through the use of multiple clean-energy technologies. (Source: IANS)