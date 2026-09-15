Apple Launches New Siri AI, Expands iCloud+ Benefits in India

New Delhi — Apple on Tuesday announced new software updates featuring an upgraded Siri powered by artificial intelligence and expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, while also adding Apple TV and Apple Arcade to iCloud+ subscriptions in India at no additional cost.

The U.S.-based technology company said its latest software releases include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and tvOS 27.

Apple’s next-generation Siri is being introduced in beta in English. Support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish is expected to arrive in October.

The company also introduced additional parental-control tools designed to help families manage children’s digital experiences. The features include age-based safeguards for child accounts, parental approval for new websites and contacts, enhanced Communication Safety features and a redesigned Screen Time experience.

Separately, Apple said iCloud+ subscribers in India will begin receiving access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade as part of their subscriptions this month at no additional charge.

iCloud+ plans will start at Rs 75 per month for 50GB of storage. Subscribers will also receive access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free music stations.

Apple TV provides access to the company’s original films and television series, while Apple Arcade offers more than 200 games without advertisements or in-app purchases.

Apple said the expanded iCloud+ offering with Apple TV and Apple Arcade will roll out in more than 100 countries and regions by the end of September.

Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be offered as individual subscriptions directly through Apple in India. Existing subscribers will continue to receive access through iCloud+, while their individual subscriptions will be canceled.

Apple One will also no longer be available to new subscribers in India, though existing Apple One customers will be able to continue using their current plans, according to the company. (Source: IANS)