Oracle Begins New Layoff Round as AI Infrastructure Spending Surges

New Delhi — Oracle has begun a new round of layoffs as the software giant moves to cut payroll costs while committing tens of billions of dollars to expand data center capacity for artificial intelligence computing, according to reports.

The latest job cuts are expected to begin Sept. 14 and affect multiple departments, with some teams facing workforce reductions of more than 10 percent. Employees affected by the layoffs were reportedly told their positions had been eliminated as part of a broader organizational restructuring, with their final working day effective immediately.

The move follows a significant reduction in Oracle’s workforce earlier this year. Company filings show its employee count fell by about 21,000, or 13 percent, during the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026.

Oracle had approximately 141,000 employees before the latest round of cuts.

The company has not disclosed how many workers are being affected in the new layoffs. Reports estimating that between 7,000 and 10,000 positions could be eliminated have not been confirmed by Oracle.

The cuts come as the company sharply increases spending on AI infrastructure and data center expansion.

Oracle reported capital expenditures of $28.5 billion in the first quarter, compared with $8.5 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The company has maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure guidance of between $90 billion and $95 billion, reflecting the scale of its planned investment in AI and data center infrastructure.

The layoffs highlight the pressure facing major technology companies as they increase spending on AI infrastructure while trying to keep operating costs under control.

For Oracle, the latest workforce reduction comes as the company pursues an aggressive investment strategy aimed at meeting growing demand for AI computing services. (Source: IANS)