Piyush Goyal Urges US Manufacturers to Expand Investment in India

Milwaukee/New Delhi — Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged U.S. manufacturers to expand their presence in India, partner with Indian small and medium-sized businesses and invest jointly in advanced manufacturing.

Goyal made the comments during a business roundtable organized by the National Association of Manufacturers as part of his official visit to the United States.

The meeting brought together representatives of both small and large U.S. manufacturing companies.

Goyal highlighted what he described as strong momentum in India-U.S. economic relations, along with India’s growing industrial base and skilled workforce.

In a post on X, he said American manufacturers could take advantage of opportunities to deepen their operations in India and work with Indian companies to build more resilient supply chains that benefit both economies.

His visit comes as India and the United States continue negotiations toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Goyal is expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as the two sides seek to advance discussions on an interim trade deal.

Goyal is also scheduled to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee at the invitation of the U.S. Trade Representative.

According to an official statement, India and the United States will work toward finalizing an interim agreement based on a joint statement issued Feb. 7, 2026.

India is also expected to use the G20 discussions to support a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and nondiscriminatory global trading system centered on the World Trade Organization.

Goyal is scheduled to hold additional bilateral meetings in the United States focused on strengthening trade and investment ties.

The discussions are expected to include opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and other businesses.

He is also expected to meet senior executives from major U.S. companies in manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology during stops in Milwaukee and Chicago. (Source: IANS)