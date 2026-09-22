Tuna Caught in Indian Waters Safe to Eat, CMFRI Says

Kochi — Tuna caught along the Indian coast is safe to eat, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute said Tuesday, seeking to allay concerns sparked by reports of parasites found in skipjack tuna caught off Brazil.

The institute said findings from fish in one geographic region should not be applied to tuna caught in Indian waters because parasite levels can vary depending on local ecological conditions.

“Consumers need not avoid tuna or other commercially available fish merely because parasites have been reported in fish from a specific geographical region,” CMFRI Director Dr. Grinson George said.

CMFRI scientists regularly examine fish species for abnormalities and parasites, including skipjack tuna as part of fish biology studies.

George said fish examined by the institute have not shown external signs of harmful parasitic infestation.

He said parasite prevalence can differ significantly between regions based on ecological factors, including the presence of intermediate or secondary hosts such as copepods.

Parasites are also used by scientists to help identify and distinguish fish stocks and populations from different regions, the institute said.

CMFRI said the parasite findings in tuna caught off Brazil therefore cannot be used to determine the safety of tuna caught along the Indian coast.

The institute advised consumers to continue following standard food safety practices when preparing fish, including quickly removing the intestines and other internal organs, properly cleaning the fish and cooking it thoroughly.

CMFRI said cooking seafood at high temperatures kills parasites and significantly reduces related food safety risks.

The issue can be more significant in countries where raw or lightly cooked seafood is commonly consumed. In India, seafood is generally cooked at high temperatures, providing an additional safety measure, the institute said.

George said consumers should focus on proper handling, cleaning and cooking rather than avoiding tuna because of parasite reports from another part of the world.

Tuna is widely consumed in India and is an important source of protein and other nutrients. CMFRI reiterated that consumers do not need to stop eating tuna caught in Indian waters because of the reports from Brazil. (Source: IANS)