WhatsApp Rolls Out Bill Payments in India Through Bharat Connect Network

New Delhi — WhatsApp on Thursday announced the rollout of a new bill payment feature in India, allowing users to find, manage and pay household and utility bills directly through the messaging app.

The feature is being introduced gradually and will become available to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks, according to the Meta-owned company.

Powered by the Bharat Connect, or BBPS, network, the service will give users access to about 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card payments and loan repayments.

Users can access the bill payment feature by tapping the rupee icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen. They can also view previous and upcoming payments, manage multiple accounts with the same provider and make payments using UPI, credit cards or debit cards.

“For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta India.

“With Bill payments, we are bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household,” he said.

Srinivas added that the company wants to make paying bills on WhatsApp as simple as sending a message.

The rollout comes as WhatsApp continues to expand its payments business in India. WhatsApp Pay processed 150 million transactions in June 2026, up from 37 million in June 2024.

Its share of UPI transaction volume also increased to about 0.7% in June 2026, compared with 0.27% two years earlier. (Source: IANS)