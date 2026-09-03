Airbus, Indamer Technics to Establish South Asia’s First Radome Repair Facility in India

New Delhi — Airbus has selected Indamer Technics to establish South Asia’s first comprehensive radome repair facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, expanding India’s aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.

Under a service agreement, Airbus has designated Indamer Technics as an authorized facility for the repair, storage and exchange of radomes used on its A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft families.

The facility will support Airbus customers in India and across South Asia and is expected to reduce aircraft maintenance turnaround times. Airbus said the agreement also represents a step toward developing a localized avionics repair network in the region.

A radome, located at the nose of an aircraft, protects radar and antenna systems from environmental and aerodynamic stresses while allowing electromagnetic signals to pass through.

The Nagpur facility will conduct structural inspections and testing, paint stripping and repainting, curing, major and minor repairs, advanced non-destructive testing and certification for return to service. It will also serve as a central hub for radome storage and handle end-of-life units, including secure disposal when required.

“This agreement with Indamer Technics is a major milestone in our commitment to building a robust, localised aerospace ecosystem in India,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia.

Westermeier said the facility will bring critical maintenance capabilities closer to customers, support the Indian government’s Make in India initiative and strengthen self-reliance in the country’s aviation MRO sector.

“As the region prepares for unprecedented fleet expansion, this facility will ensure we can support our customers with significantly reduced turnaround times, keeping their aircraft flying efficiently,” he said.

Indamer Technics Director Prajay Patel said Airbus’ selection of the company was an endorsement of its quality and engineering capabilities. He said Indamer is committed to meeting Airbus certification standards and helping establish India as a world-class aerospace MRO hub.

Indamer Technics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd., a 50:50 venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Prime Aero.

The Nagpur facility is expected to serve customers across India and the wider South Asia region, strengthening the city’s position as an aircraft maintenance hub. (Source: IANS)