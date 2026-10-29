Coal India Reports 53% Jump in Second-Quarter Profit, Announces Rs 10.25 Interim Dividend

MUMBAI–Coal India Limited reported a 53% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by higher revenue and improved operating performance, as the state-owned mining company announced an interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.

The company’s consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 6,516 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 4,259 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Revenue from operations rose 20.9% to Rs 44,179 crore, up from Rs 36,553 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Coal India also recorded growth in operating earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 28.9% to Rs 8,499 crore from Rs 6,593 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 19.2%, compared with 18% in the year-earlier quarter, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

Despite the strong year-over-year financial performance, Coal India’s operating earnings and margins fell short of analyst expectations.

Alongside its financial results, the company’s board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per equity share for fiscal 2027. Each share has a face value of Rs 10.

Coal India designated November 4, 2026, as the record date for determining which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. Payments are scheduled to be completed on or before November 27, 2026.

The company urged shareholders to ensure their know-your-customer (KYC) information is updated with their depository participants to avoid delays in receiving dividend payments.

Coal India said all dividend distributions will be made electronically through payment methods approved by the Reserve Bank of India. The company will not issue physical dividend warrants, checks or demand drafts.

The latest quarterly results highlight Coal India’s ability to generate higher revenue and earnings, although its performance relative to market expectations suggests that investors will continue monitoring operating costs and profit margins.

The company’s cost management and ability to sustain revenue growth are expected to remain important factors in assessing its financial performance over the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)