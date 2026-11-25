NEW DELHI– The Indian subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group is facing allegations of delayed payments to local vendors, with one contractor filing an insolvency petition seeking approximately $15.3 million in outstanding payments, according to a Bloomberg report.

BCD Emprasa LLP, which provided employee housing for Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, filed the petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai.

The contractor alleged that Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. failed to pay rent and utility charges under an existing contractual agreement.

According to court filings reviewed by Bloomberg, BCD Emprasa is seeking compensation for outstanding payments, interest, service charges and damages calculated through July 8.

The report said approximately six vendors are experiencing payment delays from Foxconn’s Indian operations, with at least four reportedly waiting several months to more than a year for outstanding payments.

Several affected vendors provided construction and infrastructure services for the Bengaluru facility, where Foxconn manufactures Apple iPhones.

Under an agreement signed in April 2024, BCD Emprasa leased 700 residential units to accommodate female employees working at the manufacturing plant. The agreement required rental payments regardless of occupancy and included a lock-in period extending through July 2026.

The contractor alleged that Foxconn failed to pay invoices dating back to May 2025.

“These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company,” BCD Emprasa said in a statement cited by Bloomberg.

The contractor confirmed that the matter is currently before the tribunal.

Indian vendors frequently use insolvency petitions as a mechanism to recover overdue payments. Such filings do not necessarily result in bankruptcy proceedings.

Foxconn had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of the report. (Source: IANS)