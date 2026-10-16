Elon Musk Unveils Tesla Roadster Prototype With Flying Capabilities

TEXAS — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a new prototype of the company’s long-awaited Roadster sports car, demonstrating technology that allows the electric vehicle to briefly lift off the ground using a propulsion system developed with SpaceX.

The demonstration, held Thursday at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas, featured the Roadster traveling along a curved track, driving upside down and becoming airborne before landing safely.

Videos of the event circulated widely on social media Friday after Musk and Tesla shared footage of the prototype, renewing attention on the electric sports car project first announced in 2017.

The Roadster incorporates a specialized propulsion system that combines conventional electric vehicle technology with high-pressure air tanks and strategically positioned thrusters.

The system generates thrust to help lift the vehicle and control its movement while airborne, allowing it to perform maneuvers beyond the capabilities of conventional automobiles.

During the demonstration, the prototype also used a suction system to remain attached to an inverted section of track before transitioning into the air and landing on its wheels.

Musk presented the technology as a major advancement in vehicle engineering, although the Roadster’s airborne capabilities remain limited to short maneuvers rather than sustained flight.

The demonstration also highlighted the vehicle’s acceleration capabilities. Tesla showed the Roadster accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than one second, placing it among the fastest-accelerating automotive prototypes demonstrated publicly.

Tesla said the Roadster is expected to offer a driving range of approximately 300 miles and a top speed exceeding 230 miles per hour.

Despite the technological display, questions remain about whether the vehicle’s propulsion system can be approved for use on public roads.

Musk acknowledged that regulatory requirements could limit the availability of the airborne features, which would need to meet applicable safety and transportation standards.

Tesla has positioned the next-generation Roadster as a flagship performance vehicle intended to demonstrate the possibilities of advanced electric propulsion and automotive engineering.

The sports car has experienced repeated delays since its initial announcement nearly a decade ago. Tesla is now targeting 2028 for production, although the company has not announced a final retail price.

The unveiling comes as Tesla continues investing in electric vehicle technology, autonomous driving systems and robotics.

While the prototype demonstrated that thruster technology can briefly propel a vehicle into the air, its practical application in everyday transportation remains uncertain. (Source: IANS)