India Chem 2026 to Bring Global Industry Leaders and Investors to Mumbai

New Delhi — India will host the 14th edition of India Chem 2026 in Mumbai beginning Thursday, bringing together international chemical industry leaders, investors, policymakers and technology providers for three days of discussions focused on trade, investment and manufacturing opportunities.

The event, organized by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will run from October 22 to 24 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Held every two years, India Chem serves as a major international platform for India’s chemicals and petrochemicals industry, providing opportunities for businesses to establish partnerships, explore emerging technologies and expand their presence in global markets.

This year’s event, themed “Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub,” is expected to attract participants from more than 100 countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Vietnam and countries across Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Japan will serve as the partner country for the 2026 edition, highlighting efforts to deepen economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Organizers expect more than 200 domestic and international exhibitors and over 8,000 business visitors. More than 50 prominent Indian and international chief executives are also expected to participate in the Global CEOs Forum.

Buyer delegations from the United States, South America, the European Union, the Middle East, Commonwealth of Independent States countries and other major markets will attend, creating opportunities for cross-border business partnerships and investment.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J.P. Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the event. The chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, along with senior officials from the central and state governments, are also expected to participate.

The exhibition and accompanying conference will highlight India’s growing chemical manufacturing capabilities, technological developments and potential to become a major international sourcing destination.

India currently ranks as the world’s sixth-largest chemical producer and the fourth-largest in Asia. Industry projections indicate that the country’s chemical sector could reach $300 billion by 2030 and expand to $1 trillion by 2040.

Growth is expected to be supported by rising domestic consumption, increasing export opportunities, government initiatives and India’s expanding industrial base.

Government officials have identified the availability of skilled labor, competitive production costs, infrastructure improvements and investment-friendly policies as important factors supporting the industry’s international competitiveness.

The government also expects the chemicals and petrochemicals sector to contribute significantly to domestic manufacturing, strengthen India’s role in global supply chains and support the country’s long-term economic development.

India Chem 2026 is intended to build on those opportunities by connecting Indian manufacturers with international buyers, investors and technology partners as the country seeks to expand its position in the global chemicals market. (Source: IANS)