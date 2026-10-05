IndiGo Raises Fuel Surcharge on Domestic, International Flights as ATF Prices Surge

New Delhi — IndiGo on Monday announced higher fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights, citing a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices that has pushed operating costs to some of their highest levels in a decade.

The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from Oct. 6, 2026, the airline said.

IndiGo said aviation turbine fuel prices have risen steadily in recent months, with the latest month-over-month increase exceeding 14%. The airline said fuel represents a significant share of operating expenses and that elevated prices are affecting airline cost structures and network economics.

“The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade,” the airline said.

On domestic routes, passengers traveling up to 500 kilometers will pay a fuel surcharge of Rs 375. The charge will rise to Rs 600 for flights between 501 and 1,000 kilometers and Rs 900 for routes between 1,001 and 1,500 kilometers.

Flights covering 1,501 to 2,000 kilometers will carry a surcharge of Rs 1,150, while routes longer than 2,000 kilometers will have a Rs 1,300 charge.

For international flights within the SAARC region, IndiGo will impose a Rs 1,000 fuel surcharge on routes of up to 500 kilometers and Rs 3,000 on longer routes.

Passengers traveling to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the Middle East, and North and East Asia will pay a surcharge of Rs 5,500. Flights to Africa and Europe will carry a Rs 6,000 surcharge.

IndiGo said the increase was smaller than what would have been required to fully offset higher fuel costs.

“While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers,” the airline said. (Source: IANS)