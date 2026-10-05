Zomato Founder Says Temple Wearable Could Aid Pilot Fitness, Military Readiness

New Delhi — Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said the company’s upcoming Temple wearable could eventually be used beyond personal health tracking, including in aviation and defense to help assess whether individuals are physically ready for critical tasks.

Responding to users on social media platform X, Goyal said the device could potentially help determine whether pilots are fit to fly and assist military units in identifying personnel best suited for missions on a given day.

“I would certainly have it on pilots to check if they are fit to fly. And on the air force to check who is the fittest to fly a mission today,” Goyal wrote.

His comments came in response to a suggestion that Temple could help restaurant managers and chefs monitor stress during demanding shifts.

Goyal said physiological data collected by the wearable could eventually provide insights into a person’s condition before activities requiring high levels of concentration, endurance and performance.

He also outlined a longer-term vision for Temple that includes research into converting human thoughts into text.

Asked whether the device could eventually understand a user’s intentions and trigger actions on a smartphone, Goyal said the company is already researching the concept.

“We have a research team working on thoughts to text, but that looks like a few years away. Maybe the third or fourth version of Temple,” he said.

For now, Temple is focused on physiological sensing and health monitoring. One of its key features, called BrainFlow, is designed to continuously track changes associated with blood flow to the brain.

Goyal said Temple recently completed a second validation study involving 60 participants who underwent three different physiological challenges.

According to the study, BrainFlow showed correlations ranging from 0.84 to 0.91 with changes in brain blood volume measured using time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy, or NIRS, which can distinguish blood-volume changes in the brain from those in the scalp. (Source: IANS)