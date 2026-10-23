McDonald’s India Operator Westlife Foodworld Reports Quarterly Loss Despite 16% Revenue Growth

Mumbai — Westlife Foodworld Limited, which operates McDonald’s restaurants across western and southern India, reported a net loss of 2.7 crore rupees for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, despite double-digit revenue growth and improved operating margins.

The company had posted a net profit of 37 crore rupees during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations increased 16.4% to 747 crore rupees from 642 crore rupees a year earlier, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

Despite the shift to a net loss, Westlife Foodworld reported stronger operating performance, supported by higher customer traffic, improved operating efficiency and cost management.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 39.2% year over year to 94 crore rupees, compared with 67.3 crore rupees in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% from 10.5%, an increase of two percentage points.

Westlife also reported operating EBITDA of 98.1 crore rupees, representing a 29% increase from the previous year. Its operating EBITDA margin expanded to 13.1%.

Cash profit after tax, a measure that adjusts reported earnings for certain noncash expenses, stood at 52.6 crore rupees, representing a margin of approximately 7%.

The results highlight the contrast between the company’s improving restaurant-level operations and its overall net profitability.

Westlife continued expanding its McDonald’s restaurant network during the quarter, opening 11 new locations.

The additions brought its total restaurant count to 492 across 80 Indian cities, strengthening its presence in established markets while expanding into new locations.

The company said its strategy remains focused on increasing customer convenience, improving accessibility and pursuing growth opportunities across western and southern India.

Amit Jatia, chairperson of Westlife Foodworld, said the quarterly performance demonstrated the strength of the company’s business strategy and the continued appeal of the McDonald’s brand.

“The results of the quarter reflect the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution and the enduring relevance of the McDonald’s brand. Strong guest growth, improving profitability and continued market expansion position us well to capture the significant opportunity ahead, create long-term value and further strengthen our leadership in the industry,” Jatia said.

Digital sales continued to play a major role in Westlife’s business, accounting for more than 75% of total sales during the quarter.

The company’s McDonald’s mobile app ecosystem surpassed 58 million cumulative downloads, while monthly active users reached approximately 4.2 million.

The increasing contribution from digital ordering reflects the growing importance of mobile applications and technology-enabled restaurant services in India’s quick-service dining industry.

Westlife Foodworld’s latest results show that although the company continues to expand its restaurant network and generate stronger operating earnings, those improvements have yet to translate into positive net income. (Source: IANS)