Adani Power Profit Surges 141% to Rs 7,019 Crore as Electricity Demand Rises

Ahmedabad — Adani Power Ltd., India’s largest private thermal power producer, reported a 141.5% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by rising electricity demand, higher power sales and improved operational efficiency.

The company posted a profit after tax of 7,019.32 crore rupees for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with 2,906.46 crore rupees during the corresponding period last year.

Total reported revenue increased 39.4% to 19,950.60 crore rupees from 14,307.79 crore rupees a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 45.7% to 8,743.22 crore rupees, reflecting stronger operating performance.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 29.8% to 17,014.06 crore rupees, while EBITDA from continuing operations increased 18.5% to 6,320.97 crore rupees.

Adani Power also reported substantial growth during the first six months of fiscal 2027.

Profit after tax for the April-to-September period nearly doubled to 11,885.92 crore rupees from 6,211.59 crore rupees in the same period last year. Total reported revenue for the first half increased 36% to 39,272.90 crore rupees.

CEO S.B. Khyalia attributed the company’s performance to continued improvements in profitability and the execution of its power generation projects.

“Adani Power continues to grow from strength to strength, achieving newer milestones in profitability and project execution. The primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day,” Khyalia said.

The earnings growth came amid a sharp increase in India’s electricity consumption.

According to the company, nationwide power demand increased 11.5% year over year to 502 billion units during the September quarter, with coal- and lignite-based power plants accounting for approximately 66% of total electricity supply.

Peak electricity demand reached 270 gigawatts, an increase of 18% compared with the same quarter last year.

Adani Power benefited from the stronger market conditions, selling 26.4 billion units of electricity during the quarter, up from 23.7 billion units a year earlier.

The company’s plant load factor, a measure of how much electricity generating capacity is utilized, improved to 70.1% from 62.8% in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026.

Its total operating generation capacity stood at 18,150 megawatts.

Electricity sales under long-term power purchase agreements increased 29.7% to 23.4 billion units, reflecting stronger contracted demand from customers.

Average tariff realization under these agreements improved 12.7% to 6.4 rupees per kilowatt-hour.

The company also reported higher prices in the merchant and short-term electricity markets, where average realization increased 33.1% to 7.2 rupees per kilowatt-hour.

However, electricity sales volumes in those markets declined 43% as Adani Power committed more of its available generation capacity to medium-term supply contracts.

The shift toward contracted electricity sales reflects the company’s efforts to secure more predictable revenue streams while benefiting from India’s expanding power requirements.

The quarterly results underscore the continued importance of thermal power generation in meeting India’s rising electricity needs, even as the country expands investment in renewable energy and other sources of power. (Source: IANS)