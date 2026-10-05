Navi Mumbai Airport Expands Ground Transport Network Ahead of Winter Schedule

Ahmedabad — Navi Mumbai International Airport is expanding its ground transportation network ahead of the 2026-27 winter flight schedule, adding bus, taxi, autorickshaw, rental car and airport shuttle services to improve connections across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider metropolitan region.

The airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is preparing for the winter schedule running from Oct. 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027.

As part of the expansion, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will begin e-Shivai electric bus services from the airport on Oct. 7.

The initial routes will connect Navi Mumbai International Airport with Dadar, Borivali and Pune. Fares have been set at Rs 450 for Pune, Rs 210 for Borivali and Rs 170 for Dadar East. Children under 12 and women traveling with a National Common Mobility Card will receive a 50% fare discount.

The Dadar route will operate through Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali service will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune route will operate twice daily, with one morning and one afternoon service.

MSRTC also plans to introduce routes connecting the airport with Thane and Nashik by mid-November.

Private operator Chalo Bus currently provides 21 daily services linking the airport with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. The company is also increasing capacity during peak periods to accommodate passengers and airport employees.

Within Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport is operating seven dedicated airport routes, A1 through A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office.

Services involving Belapur and Nerul operate every 15 to 20 minutes during peak periods, while additional connections to Vashi and Panvel are planned.

The airport is also expanding taxi and last-mile transportation options. Uber Go and Uber Premier will provide app-based cab services, while Uber Auto will offer on-demand autorickshaw rides for shorter trips. Prepaid taxis, autorickshaws and rental cars are also being introduced.

Bharat Taxi is scheduled to begin operations at the airport on Oct. 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles.

A complimentary inter-airport shuttle will also connect Navi Mumbai International Airport with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the service will run hourly and provide direct transfers between Mumbai’s two airports.

Overall ground transportation capacity at Navi Mumbai International Airport is being expanded to 4,689 vehicles and services, including 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 rental cars, 171 autorickshaws and 547 buses.

The airport is also adding new mobility signage, improved wayfinding systems and on-site passenger assistance, along with designated areas for buses, shuttles, arrivals, departures and private vehicles. (Source: IANS)