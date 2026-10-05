Mercedes-Benz India Posts Best-Ever Quarter as Sales Rise 6%

New Delhi — Mercedes-Benz India posted its best-ever quarterly sales performance in the third quarter of 2026, retailing 5,422 vehicles, up 6% from 5,119 units during the same period last year.

Sales also increased 17% from the previous quarter.

The luxury automaker reported record January-through-September sales of 15,190 vehicles, an increase of about 8% from 14,132 units during the same period in 2025.

Growth was driven by demand for the company’s Top-End Luxury portfolio, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models, EQS Maybach SUV, G-Class, V-Class and AMG lineup.

Sales of Top-End Luxury models rose more than 13% year over year and accounted for more than 25% of Mercedes-Benz India’s overall sales. The company said its MANUFAKTUR personalization program accounted for nearly 75% of sales within the segment.

Mercedes-AMG deliveries increased more than 18%, while the AMG G 63 recorded its highest-ever monthly sales.

The company said deliveries of the new electrified S-Class will begin in mid-October, while the new GLC BEV is scheduled to make its India debut on Nov. 4.

“Mercedes-Benz continues its outstanding growth story in India, clocking best-ever quarter and highest January-September sales, driven by exceptional value led customer strategy,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

“Our record sales in each quarter in CY 2026 is a result of our unwavering focus on high product substance, brand exclusivity and elevating customer experience. Our diverse product portfolio mix, new powertrain and elevated customer experience reflects the strong desirability of Mercedes-Benz among India’s most discerning luxury consumers,” Iyer said.

He added that upcoming models, including the GLC BEV, have generated strong market interest, while deliveries of the electrified S-Class this month are expected to strengthen the company’s position in India’s luxury vehicle market. (Source: IANS)