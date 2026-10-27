Radico Khaitan’s Second-Quarter Profit Jumps 66% to Rs 230 Crore on Strong Premium Spirits Sales

NEW DELHI–Indian spirits manufacturer Radico Khaitan reported a 66.48% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, supported by strong demand for premium liquor brands, higher sales volumes and improved operating margins.

The company posted a net profit of approximately Rs 230 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, while net revenue from operations increased 16.8% year-over-year to Rs 1,745.1 crore.

Total sales volume of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) increased 7.2% to 10.02 million cases during the quarter, reflecting continued demand across the company’s portfolio.

Radico Khaitan also reported a 67.1% increase in total comprehensive income to Rs 230.3 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company’s Prestige & Above portfolio emerged as its primary growth driver, recording a 35.8% increase in sales volume to 5.28 million cases.

The premium portfolio’s contribution to total IMFL volumes rose to 53.7%, compared with 43.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Net sales from Prestige & Above brands surged 38.6% to Rs 996 crore, accounting for 77.1% of total IMFL sales value, up from 68.6% a year earlier.

The growing contribution from premium products helped strengthen the company’s overall profitability.

Gross profit increased 28.6% to Rs 838.4 crore, with the gross profit margin reaching 48%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 51% to Rs 356.5 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 20.4% from 15.8% in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting improved operating profitability.

Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Lalit Khaitan said the latest results continued the company’s strong performance following its record achievements in fiscal year 2026.

“The second quarter reaffirms the consistency of our growth journey. Building on the milestone FY26 and an encouraging start to the year, Radico Khaitan has delivered another robust performance, taking H1 FY27 to record volume, revenue and profitability.”

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan attributed the company’s performance to its strategy of prioritizing higher-end liquor brands.

He said the Prestige & Above portfolio recorded approximately 36% volume growth during the quarter, significantly exceeding the broader industry’s growth rate.

The company also highlighted changing consumer preferences within India’s alcoholic beverage market, particularly growing demand for vodka.

“Vodka is in the midst of a multi-year structural shift, and its share of the IMFL industry has risen to 6.3 per cent in Q2 FY27. Magic Moments is leading this change,” Khaitan said.

He added that the company’s 8PM Premium Black brand continued to gain sales momentum.

Alongside its domestic expansion, Radico Khaitan has been strengthening its presence in international markets, particularly through airport retail operations.

The company said it has become the first Indian spirits manufacturer to establish a presence across four major airports in the United Kingdom.

Radico Khaitan currently operates through approximately 70 travel retail outlets and is working toward expanding that network to 100 locations in the coming years.

The international expansion forms part of the company’s broader effort to increase the visibility and availability of its brands outside India.

Investors responded positively to the quarterly earnings announcement.

Shares of Radico Khaitan were trading at Rs 4,363.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday following the results, representing an increase of more than 3%.

The latest financial performance underscores the growing importance of premium spirits to Radico Khaitan’s revenue and earnings, with higher-value brands accounting for an increasing share of the company’s sales while supporting stronger profit margins. (Source: IANS)