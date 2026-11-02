Nirlon Q2 Net Profit Plunges 51% to Rs 71.9 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

MUMBAI–Indian real estate company Nirlon Limited reported a 51.3% decline in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, even as revenue and operating earnings registered modest increases during the period.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 71.9 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 147.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing released Monday.

Revenue from operations increased 2.3% to Rs 169.1 crore from Rs 165.3 crore a year earlier, indicating relatively stable business activity despite the sharp drop in bottom-line earnings.

Operating performance showed modest improvement during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.7% to Rs 131.6 crore, compared with Rs 129.4 crore in the same period last year.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin narrowed slightly to 77.8% from 78.3% in the year-earlier quarter.

Nirlon also reported an increase in operating expenses, which climbed 4.4% to Rs 37.6 crore from Rs 36 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2026.

The decline in net income was reflected in the company’s earnings per share.

Diluted earnings per share fell to Rs 7.98 in the September quarter, compared with Rs 16.39 a year earlier, according to the company’s financial disclosures.

While Nirlon’s net profit declined substantially, its relatively stable revenue and operating earnings suggest that factors beyond its core operating performance contributed to the sharp reduction in overall profitability.

The company’s shares continued to attract investor interest despite the weaker quarterly earnings.

During the final part of Monday’s trading session, Nirlon shares were trading at Rs 647.50, up Rs 16.20, or 2.57%.

The stock has also delivered positive returns across several recent trading periods.

Over the past five trading sessions, Nirlon shares gained 2.78%, or Rs 17.50, while the stock rose 5.22%, or Rs 32.10, during the past month.

The longer-term performance has been stronger, with shares advancing 13.28%, or Rs 75.90, over the past six months.

Since the beginning of the year, Nirlon shares have gained 19.95%, representing an increase of Rs 107.71.

The company’s latest quarterly results highlight a significant decline in net earnings despite modest growth in revenue and operating profit, while its stock has maintained positive momentum over recent months. (Source: IANS)