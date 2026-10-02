RBI Appoints Sudhakar Malli as Executive Director

New Delhi – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sudhakar Malli as Executive Director, effective October 1, assigning him responsibility for the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).

Before his promotion, Malli served as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the central bank’s Department of Supervision.

Malli is a career central banker with nearly three decades of experience, including more than 25 years supervising banks, non-banking financial companies and cooperative banks. He also has approximately five years of supervisory experience in overseas jurisdictions and has worked in currency management.

He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

The appointment follows two other recent additions to the RBI’s executive leadership.

In September, the central bank appointed Suman Ray as Executive Director. Ray previously served as Regional Director for Maharashtra and now oversees the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department.

Ray brings more than three decades of experience at the RBI, having worked in currency management, financial inclusion, payment and settlement systems, consumer education and protection, and human resources. He also served as Secretary to the Western Area Local Board.

In August, the RBI appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director, assigning her responsibility for the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

Chakraborty has more than three decades of experience in central banking, including supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She also contributed to a technical committee reviewing the format of the RBI’s balance sheet and profit and loss account and previously served as Banking Ombudsman. (Source: IANS)