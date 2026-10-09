Tesla Expands India Presence With New Experience Center in Noida

New Delhi — Tesla has expanded its retail presence in India’s National Capital Region with the opening of a new Experience Center in Noida, marking its third customer-facing location in the Delhi-NCR market.

The electric vehicle manufacturer announced Friday that the facility, located at Skymark One in Sector 98, will serve customers in Noida and surrounding areas, offering opportunities to explore Tesla vehicles and schedule test drives.

The new center joins Tesla’s existing locations in Delhi and Gurugram, strengthening the company’s presence in one of India’s largest automobile markets.

According to Tesla, the Noida facility will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can also schedule demonstration drives through the company’s website.

The center allows prospective buyers to examine Tesla vehicles, learn about their features and experience the company’s electric vehicle technology before making purchasing decisions.

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 and has since expanded its retail network across several major cities. Its current store directory includes locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The company currently offers two versions of its Model Y electric SUV in India.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive starts at Rs 50.89 lakh, while the six-seat Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive is priced from Rs 61.99 lakh.

The rear-wheel-drive version offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 kilometers under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

The Model Y L features a six-seat configuration and all-wheel drive, with actual driving range depending on road conditions, driving habits and other factors.

The opening of the Noida center is part of Tesla’s broader effort to increase its visibility and accessibility in India’s growing electric vehicle market.

By adding another retail location in the National Capital Region, the company aims to make vehicle demonstrations and customer engagement more convenient for prospective buyers.

Tesla has not announced specific sales targets or projections associated with the new facility. (Source: IANS)