Kalpataru Reports 5% Decline in Second-Quarter Pre-Sales to Rs 1,258 Crore

Mumbai — Indian real estate developer Kalpataru Limited reported a 5% decline in pre-sales to Rs 1,258 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 1,329 crore during the same period last year.

Collections remained largely unchanged at Rs 1,189 crore, compared with Rs 1,182 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing released Friday.

For the first six months of fiscal 2027, Kalpataru reported pre-sales of Rs 2,587 crore, marginally higher than Rs 2,577 crore a year earlier. Collections increased 9% to Rs 2,554 crore from Rs 2,348 crore during the corresponding period.

The company said the operational figures were provisional and subject to a limited review.

During the September quarter, Kalpataru launched Elaara, a premium residential development in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The project offers two-, three- and four-bedroom residences along with more than 25 lifestyle amenities.

Located on MG Road near Link Road, the development provides access to the Bangur Nagar Metro Station and nearby educational institutions, healthcare facilities and entertainment destinations.

The operational update follows Kalpataru’s first-quarter financial results, which showed a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 26.5 crore, compared with Rs 49.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 6.5% year-over-year to Rs 472.2 crore.

However, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) remained negative, with an operating loss of Rs 45.9 crore compared with a loss of Rs 27.3 crore a year earlier.

In the June quarter, Kalpataru recorded pre-sales of Rs 1,329 crore, an increase of 6% from Rs 1,249 crore in the previous year. Collections climbed 17% to Rs 1,365 crore.

The company also reported a 48% increase in the area sold during the quarter, reaching 0.82 million square feet compared with 0.56 million square feet a year earlier.

Despite higher sales volumes, average sales realization declined 28% to Rs 16,177 per square foot.

As of June 30, 2026, Kalpataru’s net debt stood at Rs 8,229 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0. (Source: IANS)