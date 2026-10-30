Tesla Introduces Halloween Mode for Model Y Vehicles in India With New Software Update

NEW DELHI–Tesla has introduced a Halloween-themed software update for its Model Y and Model Y L vehicles in India, adding seasonal sound effects, lighting features and interactive functions as the electric vehicle manufacturer expands its software capabilities.

The update, announced Friday, introduces several Halloween-inspired features that owners can activate through their vehicles’ digital systems.

The company said the enhancements are delivered through over-the-air (OTA) technology, allowing Tesla vehicles to receive software improvements and additional functions remotely without requiring a visit to a service center.

The new Halloween Mode includes a ghost-themed vehicle avatar, customized sound effects, special lighting sequences, seasonal vehicle wraps and a Halloween-inspired locking sound.

Tesla has also introduced a feature called “Trick or Treat Mode,” which activates sound and lighting effects when people approach the vehicle.

Additional functions include a photobooth feature and a voice messaging system that allows owners to speak through the Tesla mobile app and broadcast messages through their vehicles.

The company said the software update demonstrates how connected vehicles can receive new features after purchase, extending their functionality through remote software upgrades.

Customers interested in experiencing the Halloween features can visit Tesla Experience Centers across India.

Tesla currently operates Experience Centers in Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company also has approved collision repair centers in Pune and Ahmedabad.

The Halloween update comes as Tesla continues developing new vehicle technologies and expanding its presence in the Indian automotive market.

Earlier in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk demonstrated a prototype of an updated Roadster sports car at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

During the demonstration, the vehicle briefly lifted off the ground while traveling along an elevated curved track before landing safely.

A video shared by Musk on X showed the unusual maneuver, attracting attention because of its resemblance to a flying vehicle.

The demonstration featured a propulsion system that reportedly combines the Roadster’s electric vehicle platform with high-pressure air tanks and thruster technology.

According to Tesla, strategically positioned thrusters can generate lift and help control the vehicle’s movement while airborne.

Company executives described the demonstration as a step toward developing flying-car capabilities, although Tesla has not announced a timeline for commercial availability.

Musk indicated that the vehicle is intended to remain practical for everyday driving, while acknowledging that its ability to operate legally on public roads could depend on local regulations.

The Roadster demonstration and the new Halloween software features reflect Tesla’s efforts to distinguish its vehicles through software-driven functionality and experimental automotive technologies. (Source: IANS)