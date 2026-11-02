India’s Car Sales Hit Record High in October, Surpassing 525,000 Vehicles

NEW DELHI–India’s passenger vehicle market reached a new milestone in October 2026, with wholesale sales surpassing 500,000 units for the first time as strong demand ahead of the festive season helped major automakers report record monthly sales.

Domestic wholesale shipments of passenger vehicles, including cars and sport utility vehicles, are estimated to have reached between 525,000 and 530,000 units during October, compared with approximately 460,000 units in the same month last year.

The figures represent year-over-year growth of approximately 13% to 15%, despite a strong sales performance in October 2025.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the leading automakers reporting record monthly sales, reflecting continued momentum in India’s automotive industry.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki recorded domestic passenger vehicle shipments of approximately 212,000 units in October, an increase of 20% from a year earlier.

Tata Motors reported a 21% rise in sales to 73,894 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra recorded sales of 73,338 vehicles, representing a 2% increase.

Hyundai Motor India registered domestic wholesale sales of 62,799 vehicles, up 16.7% from October 2025.

The record-breaking performance was supported by inventory buildup at dealerships ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, two major festivals that traditionally generate significant automobile purchases in India.

With both festivals falling in the first half of November this year, manufacturers increased shipments to dealerships during October to prepare for an expected surge in customer deliveries.

Industry analysts cautioned that wholesale sales, which measure vehicle shipments from manufacturers to dealers, do not necessarily reflect the number of vehicles purchased by consumers during the same month.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director for Light Vehicle Production Forecasting at Mobility Global, said October vehicle registrations could decline compared with the previous year because a substantial portion of festive-season deliveries is expected to take place in November.

The latest sales figures also reflect the impact of changes in India’s tax structure and consumer purchasing patterns.

In 2025, vehicle demand weakened between mid-August and mid-September as prospective buyers delayed purchases in anticipation of reductions in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

After the lower tax rates took effect in late September, automobile purchases rebounded, contributing to strong demand during the festive season and into October.

The resulting sales surge created a relatively high comparison base for automakers in October 2026.

Despite that challenge, manufacturers continued to report higher shipments this year.

“Strong festive demand, coupled with healthy momentum in both domestic and export markets, helped us set this new sales record,” said Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg.

Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive Business President Velusamy R also described October as a significant month for the company, citing festive demand and an updated vehicle lineup as key factors supporting sales.

India’s automobile industry has maintained strong growth since the GST reductions introduced last year.

Lower borrowing costs have also made vehicle financing more affordable, while income tax reforms have increased disposable income for some consumers.

Together, these developments have helped support demand across the passenger vehicle market.

During the first half of fiscal 2027, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 28.3% to approximately 2.055 million units.

The latest figures suggest that India’s automotive market continues to benefit from strong consumer demand, improved affordability and manufacturers’ efforts to expand their vehicle offerings. (Source: IANS)