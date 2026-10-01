US Sanctions Pakistani Businessman and Companies Over Alleged Links to Iran’s Defense Ministry

New Delhi – The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and entities across multiple countries for allegedly helping Iran procure weapons and military components, including a Pakistani businessman and three companies linked to him.

According to a report by The Media Line, the Pakistani businessman serves as chairman of Cavalier Group, a private defense company with operations in Pakistan and other countries. U.S. authorities allege that he and his companies acted as intermediaries for Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), facilitating the procurement and distribution of weapons.

The businessman is also the majority shareholder and chief executive of Pakistan-based Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited. Affiliated companies in Saudi Arabia and Turkey were included in the sanctions.

The action against Saudi Arabia-based Cavalier Dynamics for Technologies was coordinated with Saudi authorities, according to the report.

U.S. officials allege that the businessman provided or attempted to provide financial, material and technological support to MODAFL, which oversees weapons research, production and procurement for Iran’s armed forces.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would continue targeting individuals and organizations supporting Iran through Operation Economic Outcast, an initiative launched in August to disrupt the country’s economic networks.

The Treasury Department said the campaign seeks to cut off revenue used by Iran to evade sanctions, finance militant activities and maintain its defense programs.

Authorities also warned that individuals and companies involved in sanctions evasion or money laundering on Iran’s behalf could face exclusion from the U.S. financial system and additional sanctions.

Cavalier Group describes itself as a leading private-sector defense company in Pakistan. The company has not publicly responded to the allegations, according to the report. (Source: IANS)