NEW DELHI–Amazon announced Tuesday that it plans to invest an additional $7 billion in renewable energy projects across India by 2030, expanding its clean energy operations with four new large-scale wind and solar developments.

The company unveiled four utility-scale renewable energy projects with a combined generation capacity of 934 megawatts, strengthening its presence in India’s rapidly expanding clean energy market.

The new projects include a 234-megawatt wind farm in Karnataka, which Amazon described as its largest wind energy project in Asia to date, and a 200-megawatt hybrid wind and solar facility in the same state.

Amazon also announced plans for a 300-megawatt solar project in Madhya Pradesh and a 200-megawatt solar installation in Rajasthan.

The projects are being developed through long-term power purchase agreements, which allow Amazon to secure renewable electricity from energy developers over an extended period.

Once the new facilities become operational, Amazon’s total contracted renewable energy capacity in India is expected to exceed 2 gigawatts.

According to the company, the projects are expected to generate enough electricity annually to meet the power requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households.

The additional $7 billion investment builds on approximately $4 billion Amazon has already committed to renewable energy development in India.

The expansion is part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing the carbon intensity of electricity used across its global operations by 65% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels.

Amazon has also established a long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.

“Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained collaboration and underline our long-term commitment to supporting India’s clean energy ambitions,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

India’s Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, welcomed the announcement, highlighting the role of international investment in expanding the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Joshi said investments of this scale can strengthen India’s energy security, encourage sustainable economic development and demonstrate international investor confidence in the country’s clean energy sector.

Amazon currently operates 57 renewable energy projects across India, including 14 utility-scale wind and solar facilities and 43 rooftop solar installations associated with its operations.

The company has also expanded its environmental initiatives beyond renewable electricity generation.

Amazon said it achieved water-positive status in India in 2025, reflecting its efforts to replenish more water than it consumes across its operations.

The company has also increased the use of reduced packaging for customer deliveries as part of its efforts to minimize waste and improve the environmental efficiency of its logistics network.

The latest investment reinforces India’s position as an important market for Amazon’s renewable energy expansion while supporting the country’s efforts to increase clean electricity generation and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (Source: IANS)