WASHINGTON–Four major technology companies led by Indian American executives are among the firms selected to lead industry groups under a U.S. Commerce Department initiative aimed at expanding exports of American artificial intelligence technology.

Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake are among the anchor companies leading 33 industry consortia chosen for the American SI Exports Program, which focuses on promoting U.S. artificial intelligence systems in international markets.

The companies are headed by Indian American executives Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft; Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM; Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks; and Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake.

Each company will serve as an anchor member responsible for organizing and coordinating an industry consortium that brings together businesses specializing in computing infrastructure, data management, artificial intelligence models, cybersecurity and related applications.

The initiative is designed to help American technology companies compete for international business by offering integrated AI solutions to foreign governments and commercial customers.

Under the program, selected consortia will receive coordinated federal assistance to promote their technology offerings in overseas markets.

The Commerce Department clarified that the selection covers 33 industry groups rather than 33 individual companies. Some businesses are leading multiple consortia, with 19 distinct anchor companies appearing on the department’s published list.

The selected technology packages will be promoted to prospective international customers through U.S. Commercial Service representatives and other federal government partners.

However, participation in the initiative does not guarantee an export contract. Selection provides companies with access to government assistance and promotional support rather than a direct procurement award.

The Commerce Department also announced a second application pathway scheduled to open November 30.

Under the new process, companies forming consortia around specific international business opportunities will be allowed to submit proposals covering only the technology components required for a particular transaction.

This approach differs from the initial application process, which focused on comprehensive AI systems combining multiple technology layers.

The program implements an executive order issued by President Donald Trump directing the Commerce Department to coordinate and promote exports of integrated American AI systems.

The administration has identified expanding international markets for U.S. technology companies and maintaining American leadership in artificial intelligence as central objectives of the initiative.

The first application period opened April 1 and concluded June 30.

In July, the Commerce Department reported receiving 78 applications from industry groups seeking participation.

Proposed technology packages were evaluated against national security considerations, U.S. foreign policy priorities and the program’s eligibility requirements.

The selection of Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake highlights the prominent role of Indian American technology executives in shaping the international expansion of the U.S. artificial intelligence industry. (Source: IANS)