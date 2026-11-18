NEW DELHI–Delhi’s Khan Market has retained its position as one of the world’s most expensive shopping streets, ranking 24th globally and remaining the only Indian retail destination included in the international rankings, according to a report released Wednesday by Cushman & Wakefield.

The real estate services firm’s latest analysis found that annual retail rents at Khan Market increased 14% year-over-year to approximately $238 per square foot, equivalent to about 1,875 rupees per square foot per month.

The increase reflects continued demand for premium retail space in one of India’s most prominent shopping districts, even as rental growth across major international retail markets has slowed.

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue reclaimed its position as the world’s most expensive retail street, with annual rents climbing 35% to $2,700 per square foot. The increase moved the shopping destination from third place in 2025 to the top position for the first time since 2023.

London’s New Bond Street ranked second, with annual rents reaching $2,230 per square foot, followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 per square foot.

“India’s retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation,” said Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India at Cushman & Wakefield.

Globally, retail rents increased an average of 3% year-over-year in local currency terms, slowing from the 4.3% growth recorded in 2025.

Nearly half of the retail streets surveyed, or 49%, experienced rental increases, while 19% recorded declines and the remaining 32% saw no change.

“While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world’s most established retail destinations remains intense,” said Dr. Dominic Brown, Head of International Research, Global Think Tank at Cushman & Wakefield.

The report identified more than 815,000 square feet of leasing activity across the world’s top 30 retail streets, involving 153 new leases and store openings.

More than 80% of the leasing activity involved retailers entering those shopping streets for the first time, while international brands accounted for approximately 90% of the space leased.

Fashion retailers continued to dominate demand, representing 50% of leasing transactions and 57% of total space occupied.

However, health and beauty businesses, personal goods retailers, restaurants and experiential retail concepts are increasingly expanding into prime shopping districts, contributing to a more diverse mix of tenants.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, prime retail rents increased 3.1% year-over-year during the 12 months ending in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from 2.3% growth a year earlier.

Asia-Pacific was the only major global region to experience faster rental growth during the period.

Within the regional rankings, Khan Market placed 25th, followed by Galleria Market in Gurgaon at 28th, Connaught Place in New Delhi at 29th and Linking Road in Mumbai at 33rd.

Mumbai’s Linking Road recorded the strongest rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with rents rising 28% year-over-year, highlighting growing competition for premium retail locations in India.

Several other Indian shopping districts were featured in the regional analysis, including Fort/Fountain and Kemps Corner in Mumbai; Vittal Mallya Road, Brigade Road and Indiranagar in Bengaluru; and JM Road, MG Road and FC Road in Pune.

Other locations included Park Street and Gariahat in Kolkata; Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Himayathnagar in Hyderabad; and Anna Nagar and Pondy Bazaar in Chennai.

The findings highlight India’s growing importance in the premium retail market as domestic consumption, international brand expansion and demand for established shopping destinations continue to support rental growth. (Source: IANS)